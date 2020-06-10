Police investigate after two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach police investigated a crash where two pedestrians were hit along Kings Highway and 29th Avenue North. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | June 10, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 10:17 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating after two people were hit by a car on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the crash just before 9 p.m. at Kings Highway and 29th Avenue North.

Police said the two pedestrians hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries and both were receiving treatment for their injuries.

A WMBF News crew drove by the scene and saw a large presence of police and fire trucks.

Traffic had to be diverted away from the area while police investigated and cleared the scene.

