N.C. Senate passes new bill to allow gyms and bars to reopen, provides governor with option to re-close

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - The North Carolina Senate voted Tuesday to pass an updated bill to reopen gyms and bars in the state during the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation passed by a 36-13 margin.
The bill provides Governor Roy Cooper with the option to re-close those businesses if he gets Council of State concurrence, and local health directors could institute orders in their counties on their own authority.
Gov. Cooper vetoed the original bill state legislators passed to allow bars to reopen.
The state Senate originally voted overwhelmingly to let bars serve customers outdoors, despite the governor’s recent executive order keeping them closed due to COVID-19.
The state House joined with the Senate and approved legislation to allow “safe”outdoor seating for dining and beverage service in North Carolina at half of each bar’s total maximum occupancy.
Gov. Cooper says his decision shuttering bars until at least late June is based on data and science.
“State and local government leaders must be able to act quickly during the COVID-19 emergency to prevent a surge in cases that could overwhelm hospitals and harm the public," Cooper said after signing the bill. "House Bill 536 would limit the ability of leaders to respond quickly to COVID-19 and hamper the health and safety of every North Carolinian.”
Republicans and some business owners have questioned his orders, calling them uneven and devastating to the state economy. But most Senate Democrats joined GOP counterparts in sending the measure to the House.
“We’re six days into Phase 2 and on a day when we’re seeing some of our highest numbers of hospitalizations and death, the senate wants to open bars," Gov. Cooper said. "These decisions are difficult, but they are made with daily briefings from doctors and healthcare experts.”
