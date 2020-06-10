Myrtle Beach police searching for people involved in large fight along Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into a large fight in Myrtle Beach that left a person hurt.
Officers were called to the fight around 2:30 a.m. on North Ocean Boulevard, where they found two victims.
A police report shows that one of the victims approached a car in the street and there was a verbal altercation and then a physical fight.
“While waiting on EMS, Victim #2 kept repeating he was jumped for no reason by a large group of black males and females and others passing struck him as well,” the police report states.
Police said they took pictures of the victim’s injuries, but the victim decided not to go to the hospital.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department used city cameras to identify vehicles and persons of interest. Investigators are working to locate them and ask them questions in regards to the case.
Anyone with information, pictures or videos of the fight is being asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdinfo@ciytofmyrtlebeach.com.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.