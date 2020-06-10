MUSC Florence employees take a knee for ‘White Coats for Black Lives Matter’

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Healthcare workers at the Medical University of South Carolina Florence and their family members took a knee on Wednesday in honor of George Floyd.
Over 100 people took part in the “White Coats for Black Lives Matter” event. The group kneeled for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, which is the amount of time officials said an officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
Floyd later died and his death has sparked protests across the country, with demonstrators calling for an end to police brutality and reform within law enforcement agencies.
“George Floyd is kind of what Rosa Parks was to the civil rights movement, for this time right now,” Robyn Davis, a registered nurse in the medical intensive care unit, said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.