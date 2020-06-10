McMaster, state health officials to discuss COVID-19 response as case numbers rise across S.C.

COLUMIBA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the state’s response to COVID-19.
The briefing will take place on June 10 at 4 p.m. at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center.
WMBF News will carry the briefing on air, on our website, on our news app and on our Facebook page.
McMaster’s remarks come as COVID-19 cases across S.C. have been spiking statewide.
Horry County was designated as a hotspot earlier this week due to rising cases of the novel coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.