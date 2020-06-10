McMaster, state health officials to discuss COVID-19 response as case numbers rise across S.C.

By WMBF News Staff | June 10, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 1:21 PM

COLUMIBA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the state’s response to COVID-19.

The briefing will take place on June 10 at 4 p.m. at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center.

McMaster’s remarks come as COVID-19 cases across S.C. have been spiking statewide.

Horry County was designated as a hotspot earlier this week due to rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

