Man accused of exposing himself at beach access in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man Sunday after he reportedly exposed himself at a beach access in North Myrtle Beach.
According to a report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the 17th Avenue South beach access around 8:45 a.m. for an indecent exposure call.
A woman reported she was in the parking lot when a vehicle parked next to her.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Jeremy Donnie Clark, 21, of Longs, then asked the woman for directions to a nearby hotel, the report confirmed.
The woman told Clark she was not from the area and returned to her vehicle to retrieve her phone.
When the woman approached the passenger’s side of Clark’s vehicle, he allegedly exposed and began touching himself.
According to the report, Clark then left the parking lot and began driving west on 17th Avenue South.
Police said Clark was identified as the suspect after the woman provided his license plate number.
The report stated that officers were dispatched to a similar incident where the vehicle and suspect description matched Clark.
Clark’s vehicle was located, and police performed a traffic stop. The victim from the second incident positively identified Clark as the suspect and he was charged with indecent exposure, the report confirmed.
A warrant was also obtained for an additional indecent exposure charge after the woman from the beach access incident positively identified Clark in a photo lineup, police said.
Clark, a former employee for the city of North Myrtle Beach, was arrested in 2019 in connection to an armed sexual assault. He was terminated shortly after he was taken into custody, officials said.
