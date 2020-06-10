‘It was just surreal’: Conway mayor warns community that coronavirus is still a threat

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway’s mayor wants people to know that COVID-19 is still a threat and they need to remain vigilant after her and her husband tested positive for the virus.
Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said they got tested at a drive-thru clinic over the weekend after both of them felt sick.
Her husband ended up in the emergency room on Monday, and he was also diagnosed with Diabetic Ketoacidosis.
Then they found out on Tuesday that their test results came back positive for coronavirus.
“I was pretty much dumbfounded. Of course, it could be real, but it was just surreal. It just didn’t make sense,” Blain-Bellamy said.
WMBF News reporter Nia Watson has more on the mayor's unusual symptoms and also an update on the mayor and her husband's condition.
