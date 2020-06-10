Horry County first responders surprise 88-year-old Korean War vet with birthday parade

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Korean War veteran said a ‘nice nap’ was interrupted by a parade for him on his 88th birthday.
Horry County first responders came by William Radcliffe’s home on Wednesday afternoon to surprise him and help celebrate his birthday.
Police officers and fire trucks lined up and saluted the veteran and his service to this country.
“It’s very humbling because I don’t go for these types of surprises, but they interrupted a nice nap,” Radcliffe joked.
But all joking aside he was blown away by the surprise that was put on by his family and the support he received from first responders.
“That was nice because we weren’t like the veterans in Vietnam who didn’t get any respect at all. We have all of our different reasons for not being recognized but I think all military people go through that rejection, but it builds character,” Radcliffe said.
Horry County police Lt. Thomas DelPercio said it means a lot to them to be able to honor Radcliffe and his service to our country.
“It means a lot for someone to put their life on the line and honor them. We want the citizens of Horry County to know we’re here for them. This is just another way we can show that service to them,” DelPercio said.
Radcliffe said he spent the morning playing golf with his son-in-law and said he played pretty well for an 88-year-old. Happy Birthday Mr. Radcliffe!
