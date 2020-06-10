Horry County Fair returns July 3-12

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials announced Wednesday that the 5th annual Horry County Fair will take place next month at Myrtle Beach Speedway.
The fair will take place from July 3-12 at the speedway. Officials promised fair food, rides, games and more - along with new measures to ensure guest safety.
“We’re thrilled to be hosting the 5th Annual Horry County Fair at Myrtle Beach Speedway," said Myrtle Beach Speedway General Manager Steve Zacharias. “The health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our top priority as we work to reopen in the Horry County Fair in this environment.”
The Horry County Fair also said it’s working with local leaders and health experts to ensure the best safety precautions are being taken. Guests will also find new social distancing signs, along with new cleaning measures and more sanitization stations throughout the fairgrounds.
The fair’s grand opening takes place at noon on July 3, and unlimited ride wristbands will also be available.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.