Horry County Elections Office reviews primary procedures to prepare for upcoming elections

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County poll workers are already preparing for run-off elections in two weeks and the general election in November.
They are hoping to build off what they learned from their first election during a worldwide pandemic.
Horry County Election Office Director Sandy Martin and her team spent the past few weeks implementing some last-minute changes to the election to keep voters and workers healthy and safe.
“We had a few hiccups here and there, but overall it was pretty smooth,” said Martin.
Now, they are already back at it again with the run-off elections coming up.
“At least we know now what to expect," said Martin.
Martin said the county sent out 9,000 absentee ballots and got back more than 7,000, which made counting the votes a little harder and longer than in elections past.
Although that process was slower, it wasn’t the biggest problem.
“Our biggest issue yesterday [Tuesday] was that some people got wrong ballots. In the poll workers’ defense, this was the first time they used this voting system with multiple ballot styles and it was confusing," said Martin.
Martin said if the voter realized they had the wrong ballot before they started voting, the poll workers were able to issue them another one, but if they didn’t catch it until afterward, it was too late.
Ballot style training for poll workers is something the elections office will take into account to prevent that from happening again.
Some of the poll workers are still wondering where exactly they’ll be stationed come November.
“We do have a precinct bill to split some precincts, but with COVID and legislators not being in session, I don’t know if it’s going to get through or not," said Martin.
The results from Tuesday’s election will be finalized Thursday, and any run-offs from will take place in two weeks.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.