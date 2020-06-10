FIRST ALERT: An unsettled end to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm temperatures continue today with the better potential of shower and thunderstorm activity today.
We’re expecting summer-like temperatures and humidity this afternoon. In the Grand Strand highs will reach the middle 80s and across the Pee Dee the upper 80s and low 90s. High humidity will make for a very muggy and sticky day.
Scattered showers and storms are also looking likely heading into the rest of today. Off on and showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will take place this morning through this afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain, these will still be very hit or miss similar to what we’ve experience so far this week.
Our rain chances likely won’t let up throughout the next several days thanks to an unsettled weather pattern. This will help to bring multiple waves of wet weather into this weekend as well as into the start of our next work week.
