Experts recommend students continue searching for in-person, virtual internships

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Landing that first “big break” in life can be a little nerve-racking and because of COVID-19 many companies with first-hand experiences like internships have altered how they’re doing things right now.
Horry Georgetown Technical College is one place that’s used this time of uncertainty to help students virtually find opportunities.
And when it comes to internships, gaining experience is a huge part in finding work post-graduation and there are tips for landing a job, even if it’s virtual.
Indeed.com provided several tips for finding experiences. First, those who are interested can search for virtual internships, whether it be global, national or local.
Second, users can find a seasonal job in the meantime for financial purposes. Company staff said being able to find work now could help show future employers that you are adaptable, humble and able to overcome challenges because of the pandemic.
Third, grads should consider other educational opportunities available and use this time to improve their academic qualifications.
While some businesses may be accepting people right now for in-person internships, many are still posting experiences online.
“I went on our job board and noticed there were currently 58 virtual internships available just waiting for our students to apply to and surprising the different amounts of employers too," said Robert Bulsza, director of internships and service learning with Coastal Carolina University.
HGTC officials offered advice on how to show a company you’re interested in them even if they don’t have any opportunities posted right now.
“Reach out to companies that they are possibly interested in working for and actually talk to them about the possibility of virtual projects that they can work on," said April Garner, HGTC’s career services director.
The biggest message for job seekers is to get moving and really get creative in hunting for those chances.
“Students should find this important and should care because even though we have some restrictions and challenges right now it does not mean that the professional development or employment process stopped,” Garner said. “Employers should care because regardless of the restrictions we have right now there is going to be that return to work factor at some point and they still have to be connected to great candidates who are highly qualified and willing to work.”
Indeed.com recommends using this time to update social media accounts or websites to the career field you are interested in. Working on individual resumes is also recommended.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.