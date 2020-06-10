Doctor weighs in on Horry County becoming a coronavirus hot spot; says masks are a must

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Across the state, widespread testing is just getting started and it’s teaching us a lot more about how the virus spreads.
“So when you are a hot spot in infectious disease terms, that’s not a popular place to be," said Dr. Gerald Harmon with Tidelands Health.
After a few days of a repeated growth of cases, the Department of Health and Environmental Control labeled Horry County a coronavirus hot spot.
“We have more disease occurring, we have more tests turning positive, and it’s not only more but it’s more rapid growth, so it’s not only the volume, it’s the rapidity of the volume,” Harmon added. “It’s not just because we’re doing more testing I think there’s clearly more outbreaks of the disease.”
So in response, Harmon said now is the time to wear a mask in public, get tested if you think you are sick, and keep your distance while out in public.
This also is causing DHEC to increase testing in Horry County. In fact, Tidelands Health has received 50% more tests for its drive-thru testing event on Saturday at the Pelican’s ballpark because of the hot spot designation.
And while many other aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, Harmon said this designation will ensure they keep some restrictions on visitors and elective surgeries.
However, Harmon added that despite the increase of cases, Tidelands is still in good shape to take in and treat coronavirus patients.
“But we’re still under the threshold of stressing our resources which is good, that’s the flattening the curve effect,” Harmon said.
But he said right now with rising cases, if all restrictions are removed, the impacts could be tragic.
“I’m afraid we’d be worse than where we started," Harmon said.
CLICK HERE for more information on upcoming Tidelands Health testing events.
