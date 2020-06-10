Crews remove statue of former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson due to ‘public safety’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – The statue of Carolina Panthers’ founder and former team owner has been removed from the entrance of Bank of America Stadium.
Jerry Richardson founded the team in 1993 until he sold the team in 2018 after an NFL investigation found him guilty of multiple instances of workplace misconduct.
He was fined $2.75 million by the NFL after a months long investigation after it substantiated claims of sexual and racial misconduct.
The Panthers tweeted that the statue was being removed because of public safety.
“We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down. We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety,” the tweet from the Carolina Panthers stated.
It’s not clear if the removal is temporary or when the statue will be put back up.
The current team owner, David Tepper, said he is contractually obligated to leave the statue up at Bank of America stadium.
