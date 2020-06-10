Conway Sports and Fitness Center employee tests positive for COVID-19; summer day camp canceled

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Sports and Fitness Center announced on Tuesday it has to cancel its summer day camp for the time being after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The center learned that the employee may have been in contact with the summer day camp counselors last week.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Conway Sports and Fitness Center, formerly known as the Conway Recreation Center, decided to cancel the summer day camp program for the foreseeable future. The center hopes to restart the program at a later date in the summer.
Officials said the employee did not experience any symptoms while at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center and was never in direct contact with any of the participants of the camp.
The center is currently alerting camp participants about the cancellations.
Officials ensure the community that since the Conway Sports and Fitness Center reopened, it has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized each day, before and after it opens.
