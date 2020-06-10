City of Myrtle Beach not offering weekly summer fireworks display

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach will not be offering its weekly fireworks this summer due to COVID-19.
According to information from the city, due to an “extremely tight budget” and concerns about proper social distancing, the regular Wednesday night fireworks at Second Avenue Pier are not part of this summer’s schedule.
City officials said that will save them $125,000.
“We hope to bring fireworks back for summer of 2021,” a post on the city’s Facebook page states.
This is the latest fireworks cancelation along the Grand Strand due to COVID-19.
Both North Myrtle Beach city officials and members of The Marshwalk Group previously announced their July 4th fireworks at Cherry Grove Pier and the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, respectively, won’t take place.
While the North Myrtle Beach display is cancelled for 2020, The Marshwalk Group has postponed its annual Independence Day fireworks show to Sept. 6.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.