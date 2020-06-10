Boy Scout troop holds U.S. flag retirement service in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Boy Scout Troop 828 held a very special ceremony on Wednesday night where they retired the American flag.
The ceremony began with the lighting of a fire, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Each Boy Scout placed a piece of the retired flag into the fire as their scoutmaster read a eulogy of the flag’s history.
“It really showed the grace in the flag and how we commemorate all of these battles that people have fought for us so that we can live our lives free,” said Boy Scout Dalton Endicott.
Part of the reading states, “ If our flag could speak these are the words you were to hear, I am the flag of the United States of America. My name is Old Glory and I fly a top the worlds tallest buildings. I stand watch in Americas halls of justice. I fly high over the American institutions of learning. I stand guard with the greatest military power in the world. Look up and see me. I stand for peace, honor, truth and justice.”
Members of the Conway National Guard Armory were on hand for the ceremony and thanked each scout for honoring the flag so many men and women fought to protect.
“It means a lot to instill in our scouts what that actually means and what this mean to the American flag,” said Scout Master Kenneth McIver.
Flag Day is on Saturday, June 14 which commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.