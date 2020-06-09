Sheriff won’t cite N.C. speedway for crowd despite order

ALTAMAHAW, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff says he won’t cite a local stock car speedway for violating the state’s prohibition against mass gatherings due to COVID-19 after another large crowd gathered there for races.
Monday’s announcement by Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson appears to open the door for Gov. Roy Cooper to seek legal action against the owner of Ace Speedway.
Cooper’s executive order caps most outdoor meetings to 25 people. Media outlets have reported crowds at the speedway exceeding 2,000, including Saturday.
Johnson says he’s got reservations about order’s legality. Cooper called the speedway’s opening to crowds a “reckless decision.”
