S.C. lawmaker to call for removal of Calhoun statue from Marion Square

He said the statue is raised high and sits next to a powerful Jewish memorial and just blocks away from Mother Emanuel AME Church “where that horrible tragedy occurred five years ago.” That tragedy was the massacre of nine parishioners of the church on June 17, 2015. The church’s pastor, State Sen. and the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, were among the church members who were killed when a white gunman opened fire as a Bible study was concluding.