S.C. lawmaker to call for removal of Calhoun statue from Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rep. Wendell Gilliard, who represents District 111 in Charleston County, said in a release on Tuesday that the John C. Calhoun statue should be moved to a museum.
"By doing this, his story will continue and the history of my ancestors will be remembered as well and it will create a level playing field," Gilliard wrote.
He said the statue is raised high and sits next to a powerful Jewish memorial and just blocks away from Mother Emanuel AME Church “where that horrible tragedy occurred five years ago.” That tragedy was the massacre of nine parishioners of the church on June 17, 2015. The church’s pastor, State Sen. and the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, were among the church members who were killed when a white gunman opened fire as a Bible study was concluding.
"Whether the statue pre-dates the Civil War should not matter!" he said. "What should matter is the fact that Calhoun was the owner of enslaved people and he saw my ancestors as property."
Gilliard said historians never discuss other things that took place with those enslaved, “such as murder, rape and the separation of families.”
"For those that say that this will erase history, I affirm that one can never erase centuries of horrific acts," he wrote.
The Democrat said he plans to take the matter before his colleagues in the state’s House of Representatives when the House reconvenes.
The Charleston Museum’s website states the statue was erected on June 27, 1896.
Calhoun, who died in 1850, 11 years before the start of the Civil War, was a statesman, the seventh vice president of the United States. But his support of slavery has prompted several groups to call for the statue’s removal over the years.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.