Runoff to be held for Democratic nomination in Florence mayoral race

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A runoff will be held to determine who will take the Democratic ticket in the Florence mayoral race.
The race between George Jebaily and Teresa Myers Ervin is too close to call. Ervin received 47% of the vote while Jebaily had 44%. In South Carolina, a candidate must receive 50% plus one vote.
Now both will have to get back on the campaign trail and prepare for runoff vote that will take place in two weeks.
“Now that there’s just going to be two candidates, we’ll get our message out there and make sure people understand the importance because the future leadership of our city hangs in the balance," Jebaily said.
“The future of our city is at stake, and I need for them to come out and vote again to show me support, and I will in return give them support and leadership,” Ervin said.
The winner of the runoff will go up against Republican Bryan Braddock in November’s election.
Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela announced in October that he would not be seeking re-election. He has served as the leader of Florence since 2008.
