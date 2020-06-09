Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Horry County, troopers say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Horry County, officials said.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 10 p.m. on Mt. Olive Church Road near S.C. 410.
Collins added the vehicle fatally struck the pedestrian and failed to stop. Authorities are currently working to identify the driver and obtain a vehicle description.
SCHP’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is assisting in the investigation.
The name of the pedestrian killed has not been released.
