Pair accused of pointing guns at group in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are behind bars after they were accused of pointing guns at a group of people in Myrtle Beach.
Police were called to the 1300 block of North Kings Highway where they found the four victims involved in the case.
While officers were interviewing the victims, they “stated that a firearm had been pointed at them by the white male driver and a black male passenger of a silver in color Jeep Wrangler with a temporary tag and black in color tire cover on the back.”
Police issued a “Be On The Lookout” for the vehicle and officers were able to locate the Jeep a short time later.
All four victims identified Jesse Disher and Kenneth Sherman as the suspects in the case.
The two face several charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
As of Tuesday afternoon, both men are in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
