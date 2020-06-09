Man faces charges in connection to armed robbery at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man who they said held a victim at gunpoint and took hundreds of dollars.
Officers were called on Sunday to a motel in the 1900 block of South Ocean Boulevard in reference to a robbery.
“The victim stated a male with a tattoo of ‘15’ under his eye, pointed a gun at him inside room 301 and took $250 of the victim’s money,” arrest warrants state.
Police said the suspect, identified as Brandon Lee Hernandez Knott, returned to the scene and was positively identified by the victim.
The suspect was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
