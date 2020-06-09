Man charged with felony DUI after crash kills two in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash in Marion County.
According to Master Trp. Brian Lee with the South Carolina, the suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Joseph Jermaine Davis.
Davis is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, Lee added.
A 2003 GMC Yukon, reportedly driven by Davis, ran off the roadway, crossed back over the center line and overturned.
Two passengers in the vehicle were killed, according to Lee. He added two others inside the vehicle were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The names of the deceased have yet to be released.
Davis is due in court for a bond hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.
