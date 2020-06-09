Judge denies bond for man accused of kidnapping, killing UofSC student in 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bond was denied Tuesday for Nathaniel Rowland, the man accused of kidnapping and killing a UofSC student in the spring of 2019.
The prosecution alleges Samantha Josephson got into Rowland’s car leaving a bar thinking it was her Uber. That’s when police say he took her to a remote location and killed her.
Rowland's lawyer requested the bond hearing after his initial bond appearance was delayed indefinitely.
The judge said in this case, bond was denied because of potential danger to the community.
The hearing took place virtually because of continued COVID-19 concerns. Although virtual, the emotion at Nathaniel Rowland’s bond hearing was easy to grasp.
“He brutally kidnapped and tortured my daughter, my baby," said Samantha’s mother, Marci Josephson.
Dozens of Samantha Josephson’s family logged on to beg the judge to deny bond. Many of her close family members spoke before the judge made her decision.
“Let me be clear, in no way should this be a discussion or thought in your mind or anyone’s mind that he deserves bail. He’s a monster, he’s an animal," said Samantha’s dad, Seymour.
Rowland is charged with kidnapping and killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson. After going out at a popular bar district in Columbia, S.C., friends say she tried to call and Uber home. The prosecution says she got into Rowland’s car instead, thinking it was her Uber. The state then says he took her to a remote location and killed her. The state says the child locks were on inside the car.
“He locked her in the car, without anyway to escape. And tore her part. He stole my chance of even identifying her in the morgue because of the torture he put her through,” said Marci Josephson.
The Columbia Police Department arrested Rowland a few days after hunters found Josephson’s body in a remote field. The state says he ran when officers tried to pull him over. They say Josephson’s blood was in his car.
The prosecution also says Rowland attempted to sell Josephson’s cell phone and attempted to use her credit cards to purchase things the day after she went missing.
Rowland’s family also had the chance to talk at today’s hearing. They paint a picture of innocence and are determined to clear his name.
“He gets along with everyone, he’s a very special man,” said his mother, Lorette Rowland. “There’s no way.”
“We stand by him 100% because we do believe he is innocent,” his older brother Henry said. “We do believe he is not capable of doing such a thing he’s being accused of.”
His family didn’t not go into detail about why they believe he’s innocent but said they hope to prove it at the trial. For now, Rowland will stay in jail until a trial date is set.
