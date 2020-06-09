Unofficial results: Joye wins GOP primary in Florence County sheriff’s race, Yarborough takes Democratic nomination

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Republican T.J. Joye has defeated Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby in the GOP primary for Florence County sheriff, according to unofficial results.
Joye received around 8,000 votes to Kirby’s 6,700, according to information from the Florence County Elections Office.
In the Democratic primary, Darrin Yarborough won over fellow challenger Jody Lynch, according to unofficial results.
One of the candidates will replace interim Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes, who took over after former Sheriff Kenney Boone was arrested and then removed from office after he pleaded guilty to embezzlement and misconduct in office.
