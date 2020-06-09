Horry County police investigating shooting after victim shows up at hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An investigation is underway in Horry County after a shooting victim showed up to Grand Strand Health.
Horry County police Lt. Joe Vanvoorhes said the victim came to the hospital around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
He added that the victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
It’s still early in the investigation and it’s unclear exactly where the shooting happened at this point.
The case has been handed over to the criminal investigative division.
