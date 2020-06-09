HCPD updates policy on use of force by officers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is updating its Active Resistance-Show of Force Policy.
These changes come amidst protests across the country stemming from the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
The updated HCPD policy, which is dated June 8, states any officer who sees another officer performing a show of force that is beyond what is reasonable under the circumstances will intercede to “stop the unreasonable response to active resistance in order to prevent unnecessary injury.”
Additionally, absent justified deadly force situations, “the HCPD prohibits the application of all physical restraint maneuvers that restrict the flow of blood or oxygen to the brain,” the updated policy states.
The full order can be read below:
Additionally, the HCPD is having its officers repeat de-escalation training, according to officials.
Mikayla Moskov, HCPD spokesperson, said this training was most recently repeated in 2019, “but we decided there was no reason not to have officers complete a refresher.”
According to Moskov, the training is provided by the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and comes in the form of a video that officers are required to watch and test on.
Key points in the training including learning, utilizing and perfecting active listening, communication strategies and body language, Moskov said.
