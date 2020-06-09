Georgetown County authorities search for suspect who broke into Murrells Inlet Waffle House

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a burglary and larceny at the Murrells Inlet Waffle House.
According to a GCSO press release, a man came into the closed restaurant through the front door on June 7. He reportedly sat in a booth before going to the food storage area and prepared food to eat.
Authorities said he repeated the process two more times before leaving with some sani-gloves.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.
