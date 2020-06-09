FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms becoming more likely

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High humidity will keep daily showers and storms in the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend. Periods of heavy rain may develop at times.
Plenty of humidity will continue to flow into the Carolinas for the rest of the week and into the weekend. The result will be off and on showers and storms each day. A weak cold front will move close to the region and then stall through the weekend. The stalled front will help to fire off even more daily downpours.
Tonight will see a few showers and storms during the evening giving way to fair skies. It will be very muggy with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 70s by daybreak Thursday.
Thursday will see high temperatures returning to lower to middle 80s, but the high humidity will push the heat index into the 90s through much of the afternoon. The coverage of showers and storms will start to increase through the day with rain chances increasing to 60%. A few strong storms will be possible as well with gusty winds and frequent lightning.
A cold front will move into the Carolinas, but stall before reaching the coast. The front will linger near the area through the end of the week and into the weekend. The result will be continued chances of showers and storms at times. Some periods of widespread and potentially heavy rain will be possible at times through the end of the week. Rainfall totals will be highest inland where some areas may see as much as 4 inches of rain through the end of the weekend. Rain totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely closer to the coast.
