FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms becoming more likely

A cold front will move into the Carolinas, but stall before reaching the coast. The front will linger near the area through the end of the week and into the weekend. The result will be continued chances of showers and storms at times. Some periods of widespread and potentially heavy rain will be possible at times through the end of the week. Rainfall totals will be highest inland where some areas may see as much as 4 inches of rain through the end of the weekend. Rain totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely closer to the coast.