FIRST ALERT: High humidity continues, increasing rain chances this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our unsettled warm and humid pattern continues with rounds of afternoon storms continuing into the weekend.
Hot and muggy sums up the temperatures through the middle of the week as we climb into the 80s each afternoon. If you're heading out to the polls today, the best time to stay dry will be this morning with showers and storms becoming scattered by this afternoon.
Those daily shower and storm chances will continue not only for today but into Wednesday as well before higher rain chances return for the end of the week and into the weekend.
A cold front will stall out across the Carolinas, increasing those rain chances starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday. In fact, afternoon showers and storms will remain in the forecast through early next week.
With the added cloud cover, especially towards the end of the weekend, we will turn a few degrees cooler. The heat index will drop to the lower 90s by the end of the week as the rain chances remain high.
Rainfall totals will range from 1-3″ this weekend. It will all be dependent on who receives the most storms. Several storms will lead to those 3″ totals in isolated places. Other locations will be around an inch or two through the weekend.
