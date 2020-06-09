FIRST ALERT: Daily downpours to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High humidity will keep daily showers and storms in the forecast through the end of the week.
Plenty of humidity will continue to flow into the Carolinas for the rest of the week and into the weekend. The result will be off and on showers and storms each day. Some will contain locally heavy rain.
Tonight will see a few showers and storms during the evening giving way to fair skies. It will be very muggy with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday will see high temperatures returning to middle to upper 80s, but the high humidity will push the heat index into the 90s through the afternoon. The afternoon will also see pop up showers and storms at times with afternoon rain chances at 40%.
A cold front will move into the Carolinas, but stall before reaching the coast. The front will linger near the area through the end of the week and into the weekend. The result will be increased chances of showers and storms at times. The rain chances reach up to 60% by Thursday and as high as 70% by Friday and Saturday. Some periods of widespread and potentially heavy rain will be possible at times through the end of the week.
