Election officials gear up for S.C. primary during virus outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tuesday’s primary elections in South Carolina will not only show how we adapt to voting in a pandemic, but it will also show whether election officials are able to handle the changes to keep everyone safe.
The Palmetto State has already set a new record for the most absentee ballots cast in a statewide primary. Because of that, the Horry County elections office was very busy Monday.
Sandy Martin, director of Horry County Voters Registration, said they have seen around 2,500 in-person absentees and about 6,000 ballots through the mail, which she added is a lot larger than normal.
Martin said if you’re heading to the polls, you can probably expect to see shorter lines.
If you’re voting, you will need a valid photo ID. You’ll also use a Q-tip to cast the vote.
Martin weighed in on poll worker staffing and if they’ll have enough workers throughout the county.
“We’re still shifting poll workers today," Martin said. "We actually had one of our clerks call in this morning saying she had been exposed to COVID so she was quarantined so we’re still having to shift people around today.”
Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials want you to double-check your polling location, which you can do by visiting SCVotes.org.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.