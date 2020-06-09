DHEC announces 434 new COVID-19 cases in S.C, 47 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 434 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 15,228 and those who have died to 568, officials said.
DHEC reports there are 47 new cases in Horry County. The agency labeled the county a hot spot for coronavirus after cases started climbing over the past few days.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (1), Anderson (9), Beaufort (20), Berkeley (9), Calhoun (1), Charleston (28), Chesterfield (5), Cherokee (3), Clarendon (3), Colleton (5), Darlington (3), Dorchester (4), Fairfield (4), Florence (2), Georgetown (6), Greenville (47), Greenwood (15), Hampton (1), Horry (47), Jasper (2), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (7), Laurens (4), Lee (2), Lexington (37), Newberry (5), Orangeburg (11), Pickens (5), Richland (80), Spartanburg (13), Sumter (21), Williamsburg (1), York (24)
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
