Decision 2020: Primary races to determine slots on November ballot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Voters across the Grand Strand, the Pee Dee and across South Carolina are casting ballots in a number of primary races to determine who will face off in November’s general election.
Some of the big races voters are keeping an eye on are U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham facing three Republican challengers eyeing his seat.
Three Democratic challengers are looking to take on Tom Rice to represent South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District.
Longtime incumbent Luke Rankin is facing two new challengers for the District 33 S.C. Senate seat.
Then there is the hotly contested race for Florence County sheriff. Also, Florence residents will be choosing a new mayor.
This year because of the coronavirus, a record number of people in Horry County chose to vote absentee rather than in person on Tuesday.
At Burgess Elementary School, there was a steady stream of people coming to vote, using machines that were spaced out to allow for social distancing.
The question is if the turnout is slower than usual because of the pandemic. Poll workers at Burgess Elementary said it's slightly slower than previous years.
However, at other sites like Carolina Forest Elementary and Saint James Elementary, poll workers said they haven't seen that much of a difference in the turnouts.
There's also been little to no wait lines.
A majority of the people who came out to vote wore masks and gloves, but there were some people who didn't wear either.
"Everybody was far apart, had no problem with that at all,” one voter said. “I think as long as you’re able to go back to work and go to the beach and retail stores, then why not be able to come vote?”
