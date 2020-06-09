Conway Medical Center offers free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Conway High School

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center and Medical University of South Carolina have teamed up to give people two chances this week to get themselves tested for the coronavirus.
The hospital is holding a free drive-thru testing event on Wednesday and Friday at Conway High School.
RELATED LINK | Find a coronavirus testing site near you
There is no pre-registration or appointment needed, and everyone is welcome to get tested.
"CMC is pleased to join with MUSC to bring this free COVID-19 testing to our community and provide a convenient location and experience for those who would like to be tested," said Bret Barr, President and CEO of CMC. "We are grateful to Horry County Schools and Conway High School for allowing us to use their facility. Through CMC's community outreach programs, the hospital extends its services beyond its doors to address the critical needs of the medically under-served. These drive-thru testing events are just another example of CMC's commitment to providing trusted healthcare to the people of Horry County and beyond."
The testing will be available in the Conway High School parking lot, which is located at 2301 Church Street, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday.
The staff will direct traffic flow, obtain contact information, collect a brief medical history and perform a nasal swab. All drivers and passengers will remain in their vehicles at all times.
CMC encourages everyone to continue to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by taking the following steps:
- Maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth while in public
- Avoid touching frequently touched items
- Regularly wash your hands
- Monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick
For questions concerning COVID-19 testing, contact CMC’s Nursing Hotline at (843) 428-8767.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.