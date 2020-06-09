Conway Medical Center offers free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Conway High School

"CMC is pleased to join with MUSC to bring this free COVID-19 testing to our community and provide a convenient location and experience for those who would like to be tested," said Bret Barr, President and CEO of CMC. "We are grateful to Horry County Schools and Conway High School for allowing us to use their facility. Through CMC's community outreach programs, the hospital extends its services beyond its doors to address the critical needs of the medically under-served. These drive-thru testing events are just another example of CMC's commitment to providing trusted healthcare to the people of Horry County and beyond."