Conway mayor reveals she tested positive for coronavirus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway’s mayor announced Tuesday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a message, Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said that she started feeling sick last week.
“Beginning about mid-day Wednesday, my tastebuds went awry, I couldn’t tolerate much noise, and I began to feel odd,” Blain-Bellamy said.
She said by Thursday she felt like she had been hit by a truck, had a low-grade fever and stayed in bed all day.
Blain-Bellamy and her husband were tested on Saturday for coronavirus and received the results on Tuesday, confirming that they had contracted the virus.
“Bobby was hospitalized last night for Diabetic Ketoacidosis. His Coronavirus results were told to us this morning, so he's been moved to be with the isolated population,” Blain-Bellamy wrote in a message.
Meanwhile, the mayor said that she is now feeling fine.
Blain-Bellamy is also alerting people that she spent time with last week to be aware that she tested positive for the virus.
“I pray I have not placed you in harm’s way. God be with you,” Blain-Bellamy wrote.
