City of North Myrtle Beach cancels July 4th fireworks at Cherry Grove Pier

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach announced on Tuesday that the professional July 4th fireworks show at Cherry Grove Pier has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, full payment for the 2020 professional fireworks show came due early in the pandemic.
“Since there was no way to predict when the emergency might be over or to what extent the emergency would affect City revenues, the show was canceled,” the post states.
The announcement comes a week after the MarshWalk Group postponed the July 4th fireworks at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk until Sept. 6.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.