AP: Graham defeats three GOP challengers for U.S. Senate seat, will face Harrison in November

“After Lindsey’s 25 years in Washington, the people of this state are ready for a change. Republicans, Democrats, and Independents in South Carolina know that the principled, statesman Lindsey Graham of the past has been replaced with a person more focused on political games than on fixing the longstanding issues plaguing our state. Now more than ever, voters are fed up with Lindsey taking this seat for granted, and they are demanding a senator who will put their needs ahead of his own," Harrison said in a statement shortly after Graham’s victory.