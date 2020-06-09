AP: Graham defeats three GOP challengers for U.S. Senate seat, will face Harrison in November

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Lindsey Graham successfully defeated three Republican challengers vying for his U.S. Senate seat, according to a call by the Associated Press.
Graham emerged victorious in the South Carolina primary against GOP hopefuls Joe Reynolds, Michael LaPierre, and Duke Buckner.
“I am deeply grateful and humbled by the trust placed in me by South Carolina Republicans, and I will not let them down,” said Graham. “The November election will be one of the most consequential in our history, and it will provide voters with a stark choice between the Democrats’ socialist agenda or security and prosperity through free enterprise and security.
Graham will face Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in November’s general election. Harrison ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.
“After Lindsey’s 25 years in Washington, the people of this state are ready for a change. Republicans, Democrats, and Independents in South Carolina know that the principled, statesman Lindsey Graham of the past has been replaced with a person more focused on political games than on fixing the longstanding issues plaguing our state. Now more than ever, voters are fed up with Lindsey taking this seat for granted, and they are demanding a senator who will put their needs ahead of his own," Harrison said in a statement shortly after Graham’s victory.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.