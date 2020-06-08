Tractor-trailer overturns on exit ramp from Highway 31, one taken to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday.
According to HCFR, the tractor-trailer overturned on the exit ramp from Highway 31 onto Highway 707. The call came out at 10:59 a.m.
Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash has slowed traffic in the area; drivers are encouraged to exercise caution.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.
