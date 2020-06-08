Tidelands Health, CCU team up to offer free COVID-19 testing to student athletes, athletic staff

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health is partnering with Coastal Carolina University to provide free COVID-19 testing to student-athletes and athletic department staff members as voluntary workouts on campus resume.
According to a press release, the comprehensive testing program began Monday with Tidelands Health workers testing about 55 football players and essential staff members.
As the university and athletic department continue to implement a re-entry plan, medical professionals from the region’s largest health care provider will continue to conduct COVID-19 testing at the Conway campus.
Football student-athletes are returning to campus following the NCAA Division I Council’s vote earlier this month that allows college athletes to resume voluntary workouts, the release stated.
During Phase One of CCU’s re-entry plan, screened football student-athletes can use on-campus weight rooms and athletic training facilities under the supervision of screened strength and conditioning staff and athletic training staff members.
In addition to the COVID-19 testing program with Tidelands Health, CCU will have a number of guidelines and protocols in place to protect the health of players and staff, including daily temperature and symptom checks.
Tidelands Health has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on a large-scale community testing program across the region.
Free testing is available to anyone who is interested at clinics scheduled throughout the area, including the Coastal Carolina University campus, on Friday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For a complete testing schedule, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.