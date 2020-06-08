Silver Alert issued for missing man in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was last seen near a convenience store in Matthews.
Police say 77-year-old George Harrison was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Sunday walking from the QT gas station on Monroe Road.
Harrison, who officials say suffers from a cognitive impairment, is described as being around 5′11 and 190 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, khaki pants, tennis shoes and a Carolina Panthers ball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.
