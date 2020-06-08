Shots fired at officers during chase in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop involving a seatbelt violation turned into a chase and shooting in Lumberton, according to police.
An officer saw a Toyota Camry around 12:30 p.m. Sunday driving on 7th Street toward Robert Avenue, and saw that the front seat passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. The officer stopped the vehicle for the violation, on 7th Street and Linwood Avenue, but during the stop, the car drove off, according to investigators.
Lumberton police officers chased the car and they said one of the passengers fired multiple shots at the officers. None of the officers were hurt.
The chase went through Saint Pauls and toward Lumber Bridge and stopped on Highway 20 near Gold Hill Road in Hoke County where the front seat passenger was arrested.
Authorities identified him as 31-year-old Emanuel Lee McPherson of Lumberton.
He faces several charges including three counts of felony assault on law enforcement officers and two counts of felony first degree kidnapping.
He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.
