Senior Spotlight: MBHS grad encourages teachers to ’Keep teaching the way you’re teaching'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Graduation ceremonies for Myrtle Beach High School have passed, but WMBF News continues to highlight all the hard work and dedication the Class of 2020 showed.
This Senior Spotlight is on Lydia Young, a now graduate of MBHS who plans to attend Jacksonville University and hopes to become a speech pathologist one day.
During her time at MBHS, Young was involved in swimming, theater, National Honor Society, Beta club and Book Club.
Like all of the Class of 2020, Young’s senior year ended unexpectedly due to COVID-19.
"I really miss the people. You never really notice how much you miss something until it’s not there anymore. My favorite part about being a Seahawk is probably the sports and the get-together with all the kids,” she said.
Young’s message to her teachers is, “Keep teaching the way you’re teaching. You are amazing and it’s sparked a lot inside of me. Hopefully it can do some to others.”
Her proudest moment was being in theater during her senior year and playing the Wicked Witch.
"It was really fun because of all the people and not to mention it was right before the quarantine happened, so as soon as I went home, hey guess what quarantine,” Young said.
She is thankful she got to end her school year with the play.
