S.C. sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases; 11 additional deaths announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 542 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and 11 additional deaths.
Nine deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Chesterfield (1), Dillon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Kershaw (1) counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 14,800 and those who have died to 557, officials said.
The new figures released Monday represent the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases across S.C. since the pandemic began. Horry County registered 61 new cases, which was also the biggest single-day increase the county has seen.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (7), Aiken (4), Anderson (2), Beaufort (13), Berkeley (9), Calhoun (1), Charleston (38), Cherokee (1), Chester (8), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (2), Dillon (1), Dorchester (10), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Florence (10), Georgetown (9), Greenville (116), Greenwood (11), Hampton (4), Horry (61), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (3), Laurens (4), Lexington (48), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (10), Richland (47), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (31), Sumter (12), Williamsburg (4), York (22)
The total number of individuals tested Sunday statewide was 6,262 and the percent positive was 8.7%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Monday morning, 3,368 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,004 are in use, which is a 67.53% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,004 inpatient beds currently used, 507 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
