SC Housing expands Palmetto Heroes low interest home loan program, recognizes more essential workers during pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority (SC Housing) is introducing a new program Monday, June 8 to provide more home ownership opportunities to the people they say are the most dedicated community servants in our state, especially as we endure the coronavirus pandemic.
Palmetto Heroes was actually started in 2006, but this year the program is expanding to recognize and assist even more essential workers who have stepped up to keep our state running during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The program already provides low interest home loans to qualifying teachers, firefighters, law enforcement, correctional officers, EMS personnel and veterans.
Now, the program will also be offered to licensed medical professionals, grocery store employees and package delivery drivers.
SC Housing has also increased qualifying income limits in most counties.
Those who qualify may get a 3.5% interest rate through the First-time Homebuyer Program with SC Housing, as well as $10,000 in forgivable down payment assistance.
For more information, contact SC Housing at 1-800-432-5007 or visit: https://schousing.com/Home/Palmetto-Heroes.
