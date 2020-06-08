Parents left scrambling after Horry County Parks and Rec suddenly cancels summer camps

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Around 200 children were set to start at Horry County Parks and Recreation summer camps Monday, but the coronavirus pandemic hindered one of the few things kids could do to have a sense of normalcy again.
Horry County Parks and Recreation announced Sunday all of its summer camps were canceled after a number of staff members were exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.
While parents believe the department made the right call, the sudden cancellation of four campsites left many parents scrambling to find alternative childcare.
“It was kind of panic on what are we going to do,” parent Tory Wallace said.
Wallace said she had to take off work Monday and most likely will have to Tuesday to take care of her two kids because of the cancellations.
“We have family in the area, but they also work, so a late notice doesn’t really work out for having somebody at the last moment,” Wallace said.
Amanda Venokur said it was going to be her son's first time at summer camp.
“I wanted him to go somewhere besides being stuck at home,” Venokur said.
In a post on the county’s parks and recreation Facebook page, the department said they were notified of the COVID-19 exposure late Saturday and made the decision out of extreme safety for their campers.
As a registered nurse, Venokur agreed.
“It is very contagious, even children can get it so I believe they did what they were supposed to do,” Venokur said.
Meanwhile, Garrett Murray, the manager of Thomas Gymnastics at the Beach, said they have several safety measures in place to help prevent the virus from spreading.
This includes operating at half capacity, temperature checks for employees and campers, along with extra cleaning and sanitation throughout the day.
"It’s a very concerning situation that we’re all in right now, lots of questions about it and hopefully we can get those families confidence that their children will be safe in our hands,” Murray said.
