North Myrtle Beach proposes property tax increase, hiring freezes during budget workshop

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders in North Myrtle Beach are taking a hard look at next year’s budget after the city took a major economic hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
The North Myrtle Beach City Council held a budget workshop on Monday afternoon to discuss changes to the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021, which goes from July 1, 2020 to June 30 2021.
The proposed budget that came out of city council in February, which was before the coronavirus, was $119 millon. But if the council adopts budget reductions that were proposed during Monday’s meeting, then the budget would be cut down to $89 million.
The budget reductions include:
- Freeze 41 full-time vacant and proposed employee positions, saving $2.5 million.
- Delay large water and sewer projects at least until FY 2022, saving $6.5 million.
- Defer the 18th Avenue North Ocean Outfall project until October 2021, saving $9.5 million
- Delay the start of construction of the combined emergency operations and data center west of the Intracoastal Waterway, saving $2 million.
- Delay the placement of utilities underground in the Cherry Grove section as part of the Santee Cooper Underground Utilities Project, saving $1.75 million.
- Defer construction of the expansion of the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, saving $8 million.
City council also discussed a proposed property tax increase of 7.9 mils to help pay the short-term loan the city took out before the coronavirus in order to buy 95 acres of land for the expansion of the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.
The city’s current property tax rate is 37.1 mils and the proposed increase would bring the rate to 45 mils. It is still the lowest property tax rate for a full-service city in Horry County, and among the lowest in South Carolina.
Leaders are also reminding residents that the city’s millage rate was reduced by 6.1 mils for the fiscal year 2020 budget in order to reflect the end of the eight-year bond issue that the city used to purchase 162 acres and construct the Park and Sports Complex.
The city council does not take any votes during the workshops.
The first reading for the proposed FY 2021 budget, which is also a public hearing, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 15 during the city council meeting at City Hall.
