Myrtle Beach rec centers to reopen June 15 with revised hours

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Recreation centers in Myrtle Beach are preparing to reopen next week following their closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium, Mary C. Canty Recreation Center and Pepper Geddings Recreation Center will reopen to members with revised hours on June 15.
Only the facilities’ weight rooms, cardio rooms and indoor track will reopen, city officials said. Members are limited to 30-minute workouts.
City personnel will maintain reduced capacity limits, and showers, pools and basketball courts will remain closed.
Exercise classes will not resume, but virtual classes will continue through the Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism’s YouTube channel.
Recreation membership dues have been suspended until mid-August, according to city staff. New facility hours are Monday through Friday, 5:30 to 7 a.m., and 5 to 7p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
