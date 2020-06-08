Man faces charges in connection to several restaurant break-ins in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man faces several charges in connection to restaurant break-ins in Myrtle Beach.
Kristoffer Wright, 43, is charged with five counts of burglary and one count of safecracking.
According to police reports, he is listed as a suspect at break-ins that occurred at Wood Haven Pancake House, Barrell Bar, Spring Garden Restaurant, Donald’s Pancakes and Carolina Pancake House.
Myrtle Beach police announced last week they were searching for a suspect in break-ins that took place at the Wood Haven Pancake House and Spring Garden Restaurant and released surveillance pictures and a video.
The reported break-ins date back to May 24 and took place as recently as June 4.
The police reports show that the break-ins took place during the overnight hours and the suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect also caused hundreds of dollars in damage to a couple of the businesses during the break-ins, according to the police reports.
He is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under at $150,000 bond.
